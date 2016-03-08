Revealed: Juve's plan to beat Real Madrid and Manchester United to the 'next Cristiano Ronaldo'
24 April at 12:15Joao Felix is really starting to turn heads. The 19-year-old Portuguese forward has had his breakthrough season with Liga NOS side Benfica and is attracting attention from a number of big leagues and top clubs. Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona are all considered to be amongst the favourites for the young forward, yet Benfica will not let him leave on the cheap.
Juventus know that Benfica's demands for Joao Felix will be high and therefore are taking inspiration from Bayern Munich as they attempt to get a deal over the line. Bayern Munich employed a different strategy when they approached the signing of Renato Sanches, paying Benfica a €35m cash sum plus up to another €45-50m in bonuses depending on a number of factors, such as appearances and a place in the FifPRO XI or Ballon d'Or podium.
Juventus may employ a similar strategy this time round, as Joao Felix has a €120m release clause that the Bianconeri will not be able to meet up front in cash, especially not just a year after the club spent around that figure on signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.
