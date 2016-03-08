Revealed: Juve's plan to sign Salzburg starlet
02 June at 12:30Juventus are constantly on the look-out for talented young players that they can add to their already impressive roster of old and new talent. Names such as Hamed Traore and Cristian Romero have frequently popped up in recent months but now, there is a new name that the Bianconeri are studying.
Juventus are interested in signing 18-year-old Red Bull Salzburg youngster Dominik Szoboszlai. The Salzburg starlet has been attracting attention from around Europe but it looks as though Juventus are among the most interested.
Szoboszlai currently has a release clause at €25m; a figure considered slightly too high by the Bianconeri and, therefore, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are working on a joint deal with Genoa for the Salzburg man. This would give him the opportunity to establish himself at a decent Serie A side club without just warming the bench for the champions.
