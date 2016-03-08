Revealed: Juve’s price tag for Mandzukic amid Inter Miami interest

According to Tuttosport, the new MLS team Inter Miami, led by David Beckham, are interested in the Croatian's services. However, they will have to pay €10m to Juventus in order to get the player, although you could argue that it's a fair price.

Manduzkic is destined to leave Juventus during the January transfer window, having played zero minutes for the Bianconeri this season. Luckily for him, he isn't exactly lacking options, and now a new team has joined the race.