Revealed: Juventus' first offer for Roma midfielder
25 June at 14:45Nicolo Zaniolo is, as expected, drawing some serious interest this summer. According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have launched their first bid for Roma's Italian starlet - at around 35 million euros.
Roma, however, have rejected this offer, valuing the young Italian at a higher price.
Zaniolo moved to Roma just last summer as part of the deal that saw Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan move the other director to join Inter Milan. However, in a twist of fate, Zaniolo had arguably a better season than Nainggolan and Roma profited from this player plus cash deal.
Despite Juventus having their first offer rejected, sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to be in direct communication with Zaniolo's agent. Juve appear quietly confident of securing their man but they may have to wait a year before completing a deal; the Bianconeri already preparing to splash the cash on Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments