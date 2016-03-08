Revealed: Juventus home shirt for 2019/20 season
23 April at 19:30Juventus may not have achieved their aim of winning the Champions League this season but the Bianconeri certainly still had a respectable season; having already confirmed their Scudetto win - their eighth in a row.
According to FootyHeadlines, Juventus' kit for next season, the 2019/20 season, has been confirmed and will, as expected, feature a red-pink stripe down the middle of the kit separating one half of black and one half of white.
Despite no black and white stripes, but if this kit can give Juve #UCL trophy, at the end of the day i'd love to buy it. pic.twitter.com/yOPrt5wa12— Fajar Yoanda (@fajaryoanda) April 23, 2019
The kit has certainly been divisive, with many Juve fans hating the new jersey whilst others seem to think it is nice. Scroll through our gallery to see some of the best reaction to the new kit.
