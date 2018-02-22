Revealed: Juventus to set asking price for Dybala amid Man Utd and PSG interest
12 May at 11:40According to the latest reports from Sport Mediaset, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli will meet with Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici to determine the future of Paulo Dybala, who remains a transfer target for the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.
While La Joya has been decisive in key moments throughout the season, there are growing concerns over how inconsistent his performances have been. Indeed, there are some who believe that the Bianconeri could get better value for money by selling him and reinvesting the proceeds in other areas of their squad.
Recent suggestions indicate that Juve may be willing to sell the former Palermo starlet should an offer of €120-140 million arrive from one of the aforementioned interested parties.
Dybala: "What are we getting for this win?"— ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) May 9, 2018
Agnelli: "Beer for everyone!" pic.twitter.com/S2XPdejdyr
(Sport Mediaset)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
