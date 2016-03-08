Revealed: Kouame's ACL tear collapses €25m move to Crystal Palace

The striker got injured while on international duty with Ivory Coast's U23 side, and the bad news was confirmed as soon as he returned to Italy for further tests. Now, a long recovery process awaits for the youngster, who had started the season so well.

According to reports from SportItalia, Genoa had practically already sold Christian Koaume for January. In fact, there was an agreement in principle with Crystal Palace on the basis of €25m. However, the injury stopped it all.