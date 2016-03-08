Stefano Sturaro seems ready to leave Juventus as Leicester are reportedly in pole position for him. The bianconeri would like to get 20 million euros for him as at least 4 English premier league teams are "interested in him". As Tuttosport revealed earlier on, even if many clubs are interested in him, Leicester City are strongly after him as they are in pole position. Leicester will likely have to sell a few players first as they would then like to present Juve with an official offer.Sturaro appeared in 19 games on the season for the bianconeri as he has had a hard time to get quality minutes. He didn't score any goals on the season as he might be looking to start a new adventure somewhere else. The EPL might be more suited to his style of play as time will tell. More to come later on the matter.