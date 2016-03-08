Revealed: Liverpool’s brand new target in Serie A as Reds aim to replace Karius
11 June at 18:37Liverpool are looking to sign a replacement for Loris Karius and the Reds have been closely monitoring the likes of Gigio Donnarumma and Alisson.
The Italian goalkeeper has a price-tag of € 70 million but Liverpool are not open to offer as much to sign the 19-year-old who has had too many ups and downs in the last campaign.
As for Alisson, Liverpool are not the only top club interested in signing the Brazilian who emerged as one of the most talented goalkeepers in Serie A last season.
Roma are aware of the interest of both European giants and are not going to sell the player for a fee below € 80/100 million.
According to Il Messaggero Liverpool are still looking for a potential replacement of Karius in Serie A. The Rome-based paper, in fact, reports the Reds have set their sights on Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 23, who will see his contract with Lazio expire in 2022.
