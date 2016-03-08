Revealed: Madrid store already selling 'Hazard 7' shirts
07 June at 21:15Despite Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid not yet being confirmed, the club's official store at El Prat airport in Barcelona has already put the player's no.7 shirt on sale.
According to Marca, the store is selling the jersey for 147.95 euros and the Chelsea forward will likely take the number used by Mariano Diaz last season.
This is Real Madrid’s official store in Barcelona’s airport but they are not selling ‘Hazard7’ shirts. One customer bought the new home shirt, printed the #7 with Hazard on the back and took a picture of it. pic.twitter.com/DmbVIKDVRp— SB (@Realmadridplace) 7 June 2019
It is expected that Hazard will sign for the Spanish powerhouse for the region of £80 million as the club looks to rebuild after a disappointing season.
