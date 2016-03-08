Revealed: Maldini’s requests to stay at AC Milan

It is expected that in the coming days Paolo Maldini will give his answer to Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis, over whether or not he will take over the role of technical director, that has been left open following Leonardo’s resignation on Wednesday. If he does take the role, he along with Gazidis will play a key role in the appointment of Milan’s next manager.

Maldini is said to have certain conditions that must be met by Gazidis if he is to take on the role, namely, he should have an adequate with which he can choose his staff, and he should be given autonomy in the management of the technical aspects of the club. However it is thought that these conditions go against what Gazidis has set out as his vision for the club, and there would need to be some degree of ‘meeting in the middle’ if a solution is to be found. And once it has been, the decision on who will take over as manager will take central stage, with Inzaghi and Giampaolo thought to be the leading names in the frame currently.