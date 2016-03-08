Revealed: Man Utd's low offer for Mandzukic; Juve's stance

As reported by La Stampa, for the time being, the English side are only willing to offer a few million euros for the Croatian striker, which isn't enough. Instead, Juventus are working on including Pogba in the operation, which isn't exactly making things easier.

It's no secret that Mario Manduzkic wants to leave Juventus in January, having played zero minutes for the Bianconeri this season. Man Utd are one of the teams interested, but the negotiations are turning out to be tougher than expected for the Turin side.