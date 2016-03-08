Revealed: Man Utd target earns less than Inter outcast
04 September at 14:55Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar reportedly earns a lesser wage than club's outcast Andrea Ranocchia, with the Slovakian set to sign a new contract at the nerazzurri.
Skriniar has been linked with a move to both Man United and Man City of late, but it does seem as if he is keen on staying at Inter despite interest from a host of top clubs across Europe.
Gazzetta dello Sport recently released a list of wages earned by the players in the Serie A and it was noted that Skriniar earns only 1.7 million euros a season, less than Ranocchia, who earns 2.4 million euros a season.
The San Siro based side are expected to hand Skriniar a new, improved contract soon and that will make the Slovakian earn double of what he currently earns.
The new contract will make Skriniar the fifth highest paid player in the squad.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
