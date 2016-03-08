Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar reportedly earns a lesser wage than club's outcast Andrea Ranocchia, with the Slovakian set to sign a new contract at the nerazzurri.Skriniar has been linked with a move to both Man United and Man City of late, but it does seem as if he is keen on staying at Inter despite interest from a host of top clubs across Europe.Gazzetta dello Sport recently released a list of wages earned by the players in the Serie A and it was noted that Skriniar earns only 1.7 million euros a season, less than Ranocchia, who earns 2.4 million euros a season.The San Siro based side are expected to hand Skriniar a new, improved contract soon and that will make the Slovakian earn double of what he currently earns.The new contract will make Skriniar the fifth highest paid player in the squad.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)