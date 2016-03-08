Revealed: Manchester United want this Inter player in return for Lukaku

23 June at 17:00
Romelu Lukaku's future looks to be increasingly tied with Inter Milan; as everything points to a big move to Milan for the Belgian forward. Lukaku has had his performances questioned over the past year at Manchester United and the club are reportedly considering offloading him; with United demanding a steep fee of around €70m for the forward.

However, according to the Sunday Express, Manchester United have made a request to Inter that could help sweeten the deal and get the transfer done for little-to-no fee whatsoever. 

The reports suggest that Manchester United have asked the Nerazzurri to include Argentine forward Mauro Icardi in the deal. Like Lukaku, Icardi's future seems to be increasingly tied away from his current club; many papers having gone as far as saying that Icardi has already played his last game for the Milanese club.

Therefore, a swap-deal between Lukaku and Icardi could bring all parties to a happy conclusion but the clubs still must thrash out a deal if this rumour is to become a reality.

