Revealed: Mandzukic's list of preferences in case of Juventus exit
14 August at 22:45Juventus star Mario Mandzukic is reportedly open to the idea of leaving the club this summer and has a list of preferences, if he leaves.
The Croatian was close to leaving Juve in the deal that could've seen Paulo Dybala join Man United along with him in a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku. But the failure of the La Joya move saw Mandzukic stay at Juve.
Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Mandzukic's preference will be a return to Bayern Munich to reunite to fellow Croatian Niko Kovac. The second option is Borussia Dortmund, despite him having played for their rivals Bayern in the past.
