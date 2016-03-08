Revealed: Marotta's plan to beat Juventus and Liverpool competition for Chiesa
28 April at 13:35Federico Chiesa has been one of the few positive things about Fiorentina's season and it seems almost inevitable that the Italian starlet will leave the club at the end of the season, which was indirectly confirmed by Vincenzo Montella who said 'there are no irreplaceable players' in a recent press conference.
As reported by Tuttosport, Inter Milan and Juventus are the teams most interested in the winger but there is also foreign competition from PSG, Liverpool, Bayern and Manchester United.
The Bianconeri would be ready to offer 40 million euros and some technical counterparts like Orsolini or Mandragora to Fiorentina. As for the Nerazzurri, in addition to a fair cash offer a player, monitored for some time by Fiorentina's director, Yann Karamoh, could be offered to the Viola.
However, anyone who will want to secure the services of Chiesa will have to have a lot of money prepared. To start possible negotiations, Fiorentina ask for at least 80 million euros.
