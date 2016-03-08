Revealed: Marotta tried to steal Ramsey from under Juve noses
19 February at 17:20Inter CEO Beppe Marotta tried to sign Aaron Ramsey in the January transfer window, Tuttosport reports.
The Welshman has agreed to join the Old Lady as a free agent at the end of the season and during transfer talks with the Black-and-Whites Marotta reportedly tried to squeeze between Juve and the player.
Ramsey, however, accepted a four-year deal worth € 7 million-a-year with the Serie A title holders. Former Juve and Liverpool star Ian Rush has recently revealed what was the reason behind Ramsey's choice.
