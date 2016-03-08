Revealed: Marotta tried to steal Ramsey from under Juve noses

19 February at 17:20
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta tried to sign Aaron Ramsey in the January transfer window, Tuttosport reports.

The Welshman has agreed to join the Old Lady as a free agent at the end of the season and during transfer talks with the Black-and-Whites Marotta reportedly tried to squeeze between Juve and the player.

Ramsey, however, accepted a four-year deal worth € 7 million-a-year with the Serie A title holders. Former Juve and Liverpool star Ian Rush has recently revealed what was the reason behind Ramsey's choice.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.