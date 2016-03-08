Revealed: Messi and Suarez lead Champions League team of the week
02 May at 18:15The Champions League semi-final first legs took place this week and both games were exciting and full of drama. On Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 to Ajax in North London; after a first half goal from Donny van de Beek was enough to give the underdogs yet another impressive away victory in the Champions League. Ajax have already defeated the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid to reach this round and will be looking to secure an impressive spot in the final against who is likely to be Barcelona.
Barcelona defeated Liverpool 3-0 last night to put one foot in the final; Lionel Messi scoring two and Luis Suarez scoring one against his old club to give the Catalan club the advantage heading to Liverpool.
The Champions League team of the week has been decided through the official Champions League account; scroll through our gallery to see it in full.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lead the attack, with the team entirely composed of Ajax and Barcelona players; with not a single Spurs or Liverpool man in sight.
