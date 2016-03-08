Revealed: Milan's plan to raise funds

02 August at 11:30
AC Milan are in need of raising transfer funds. If the Rossoneri wish to deal some late blows in the transfer window, the club will need the appropriate financing to do so. The club seem to have set their eyes on Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa but Los Colchoneros value the Argentine at around 50 million euros and this could price the Serie A side out of a move.

However, Milan have a plan to raise the funds needed. Andre Silva is still on the market, although it looks increasingly unlikely that the Rossoneri will find an appropriate suitor for the Portuguese forward. Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia is also on the transfer list, as is Ivorian centre-midfielder Franck Kessie.

In addition to this, Milan have now put two full-backs up for sale. The first is Ivan Strinic and the second is Diego Laxalt, two players that the Rossoneri could offload in order to raise the funds required to make those late purchases on the transfer market.

