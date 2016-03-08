Revealed: Milan set Romagnoli price-tag amid Man United and Chelsea rumours

Alessio Romagnoli is the subject of much discussion. The AC Milan captain is a wanted man; Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus all reportedly chasing the Italian centre-back. Milan have signalled an unwillingness to sell but could part with their captain for the right price.According to what has been reported by, Milan now value their defender at around €60m - a steep figure but one unlikely to deter the top clubs. Whether or not Romagnoli stays is dependent on a few things; most notably to be influenced by Manchester United, who look to be the primary suitors, as they seek for a sporting director, as well as being dependent on whether or not Milan qualify for next season's Champions League.Although Champions League football may sweeten the deal for Romagnoli to stay at Milan, the club will ultimately have no power if bigger clubs come knocking and decide that Romagnoli is their man.

