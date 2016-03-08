Revealed: Milan thought of signing star striker last summer
07 October at 15:30A rumour that was unexpected for many, but which later started to gain momentum. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to Milan was the topic of many discussions and rumours in the past days and now important details about the Swede and his former club have been revealed.
According to Sky Sport 's Gianluca di Marzio, Milan thought of signing Ibrahimovic last summer before signing Gonzalo Higuain.
The player himself has also thought about the possibility of returning to the Rossoneri in recent days. However, there was no contact with Raiola.
It must be understood mainly if Gennaro Gattuso is willing to continue with the 4-3-3 formation or try a system with two strikers. Because in the first case, Ibrahimovic would likely not be as fundamental as desired.
The 37-year-old Swede already played for Milan from 2010 until 2012 and managed to score 56 goals for the club in 85 appearances in all competitions.
