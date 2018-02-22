Revealed: Napoli draw up list of Sarri replacements

Italian daily Corriere dello Sport have revealed the names of four managers that Napoli will chose from in their attempt to replace Maurizio Sarri.



Sarri joined Napoli as the club's boss in the summer of 2015 after the exit of Rafa Benitez to Real Madrid. Since then, the Italian has impressed at Napoli and has earned a reputation for being one of the best managers in the Serie A. The partenopei finished second in the Serie A this season, four points behind Juventus.



Corriere dello Sport understand that Sarri is set to part ways with Napoli this summer and the Naples side are likely to appoint a manager out of the four that the outlet sees as being in line to replace the outgoing Italian.



The first option is Antonio Conte, who could depart Chelsea this summer to make way for Sarri himself, despite winning the FA Cup recently.



The second option is Carlo Ancelotti, who is not at any club and was sacked by Bayern Munich last year. Unai Emery too makes the list after his Paris Saint-Germain exit.



The last on the list is Gian Piero Gasperini, who has guided Atalanta to consecutive Europa League finishes and is set to discuss his future with the club next week.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)