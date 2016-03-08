Secondo quanto riferito dal Corriere dello Sport, se il Napoli troverà l'accordo per il contratto di Edinson Cavani avrà la strada spianata anche per il costo del suo cartellino. Il prezzo dell'affare è già fissato e Aurelio De Laurentiis potrà riportare a casa il Matador per soli 30 milioni.

Edinson Cavani could make aat the end of the season. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Uruguay International can return to his former club for just € 30 million.Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reported to have recently met Cavani in Naples where he confirmed the club's interest in re-signing him. Cavani would not earn as much as he gets in Paris (€ 12 million) but if he finds an economic agreement with ADL he could really return to the San Paolo at the end of the season.