Revealed: Napoli midfielder's reaction to Sarri-Juve appointment
23 June at 16:00Napoli midfielder Allan has spoken to TuttoNapoli after Brazil's 5-0 Copa America victory over Peru yesterday evening, where he discussed the potential arrival of Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez at the club, as well as looking at the appointment of former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as the new head coach of Juventus.
Speaking about James Rodriguez's potential switch to Napoli, Allan said that "I'd like him to join, he's a world quality player and if he arrives he will be welcome in our group."
Then, when asked about Sarri's appointment at Juventus, Allan said "I have no reaction. It was his choice and we must respect it. We must think only of ourselves. We are Napoli and he will be an opponent and we will try to beat him."
The Brazilian also took the time to reflect on his national side's drubbing of Peru, where he said "We are ready to challenge anyone, in these competitions you can not choose the opponent. We look at ourselves and then we will think of the opponent. We started very well right away and we are very happy with this victory."
