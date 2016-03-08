Revealed: Napoli players Sarri can sign at Chelsea
23 June at 15:55Maurizio Sarri is set to have a go at signing a host of Napoli players upon his arrival as the new Chelsea manager.
The Italian, who has previously managed Empoli and Napoli, was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti at the helm of affairs at the partenopei some weeks ago. Under Sarri, Napoli finished second in the Serie A last season and were very close to winning a historic Scudetto at a point in the season.
A report from CalcioMercato states that contacts between Chelsea and Sarri have accelerated over the last few days and he is all but set to take over at the Stamford Bridge club. And once that happens, Sarri will look to bring a host of Napoli players at Chelsea.
One of those players is Raul Albiol, who has a release clause of about 6 million euros. Dries Mertens will also be a target, but the Belgian's release clause of 28 million euros expired some days ago.
Piotr Zielinski, Elseid Hysaj and Jose Callejon are also possible targets. Kalidou Koulibaly has also drawn links with the Blues.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
