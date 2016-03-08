Official: Napoli’s line-up v. Liverpool
04 August at 17:55Ahead of their clash with Liverpool in roughly 40 minutes, Napoli have revealed their starting XI of the day.
The Azzurri and the Reds will meet in Dublin in a friendly game full of history and tradition and this is the XI that Ancelotti will field against Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Karnezis; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Luperto; Allan, Hamsik, Fabian Ruiz; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.
Napoli played against Chievo last week and if the line-up details will be confirmed, Ancelotti will make three changes against Liverpool.
Raul Albiol is set to start from the first minute replacing Nikola Maksimovic who started against Chievo. Allan will replace Marko Rog in the middle of the park while José Maria Callejon is going to play in place of Simone Verdi on the right.
Arkadiusz Milik will be confirmed as Napoli’s centre forward with Roberto Inglese relegated once again to a benching role.
The kick-off in Dublin is at 8 pm (Italy time). Check out the schedule of today’s friendly games for Serie A clubs here.
Go to comments