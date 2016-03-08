Revealed: Napoli's super offer for Pepe

18 July at 22:15
As it looks like they will miss out on James Rodriguez, Napoli have seemingly accelerated the negotiations for Nicolas Pepe. According to the latest reports, they have already presented an offer.
 
Today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport claims that the Partenopei have put €60m on the table for the winger, while also including Ounas as a technical counterpart in the deal. It remains to be seen how Lille will respond to the offer.
 

