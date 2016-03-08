Revealed: One reason how Real Madrid could soon part ways with Lopetegui
20 October at 11:45Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid could part ways with their boss Julen Lopetegui if the Los Blancos sustain a defeat to Levante later today.
The Santiago Bernabeu based are currently fifth in the La Liga, a downgrade from their usual lofty standards. More so, they have failed to win a single game in their last four outings in all competitions.
Spanish outlet AS report that Lopetegui's job is in some danger now, following last gameweek's loss to lowly Alaves in the La Liga. A defeat against Levante could lead to Lopetegui's sacking very soon.
