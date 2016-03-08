Revealed: Only two teams in Paul Pogba chase
04 October at 20:25Juventus and Barcelona are the only two clubs that will battle it out for the signature of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
The Frenchman's relationship with Jose Mourinho has deteriorated over the past few weeks and it became clear when a video of the pair verbally arguing during training came out. This came after speculations had already stated of frictions between them.
Mundo Deportivo state that the race for Pogba is between Barcelona and Juventus and the outlet rule Paris Saint-Germain out of the race for the former bianconeri star.
It is suggested that Pogba is keen on moving from United if Jose Mourinho stays as the club's boss and he would only stay if Mourinho is sacked as the United boss as soon as possible.
Barcelona did make an offer of 50 million euros plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes for Pogba this past summer, but it was turned down by United and Juventus have always been linked with a move for the midfielder.
Barcelona could well come back for Pogba in January and Juventus could also have a go at testing the waters.
For more transfers news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments