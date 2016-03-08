Revealed: Players that PSG will consider selling this summer
14 June at 10:35CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal the players that Paris Saint-Germain can sell to avoid a Financial Fairplay Sanction this summer.
The Parisiens won the Ligue 1 last season under Unai Emery, but were knocked out in the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid in the round of 16. Emery parted ways with the side at the end of the season, with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel now in charge.
CalcioMercato can reveal that while PSG will not sell Neymar this summer, they are considering selling a host of their players to get the 60 million they need to avoid the FFP Sanction.
One of these players is Angel di Maria, who is interested in moves to Italy and Spain and nearly moved to Barcelona last summer.
Javier Pastore too, who is on the radar of West Ham, Inter Milan and Napoli, is looking to seal a move away and the club is willing to offload him too.
Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier and Yuri Berchiche could also be sold this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
