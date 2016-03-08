Revealed: Pochettino will cost Real Madrid almost €50m
01 June at 13:10Real Madrid could end up nabbing Mauricio Pochettino, but it’s going to cost them!
According to the Times in England, Tottenham boss Daniel Levy has named his price for his star Coach, who has led the North Londoners to a string of strong Premier League finishes and built a contender.
The fee? Approximately €48.33 million, or £42.5m for the former Malaga Coach.
The Argentinian Coach only recently signed a new deal with Tottenham, but yesterday’s shock resignation from Zinedine Zidane has fuelled speculation that Pochettino could be next.
The Spurs gaffer is tied to Tottenham until 2023 (and worth €10m a year), and hasn’t been given assurances on joining Madrid should they come knocking.
Speaking last week after penning his five-year deal with Tottenham, Poch called the opportunity “one of the most exciting jobs in world football and we are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years”.
