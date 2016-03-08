Revealed: Price tag for Milan’s target Camavinga
19 December at 11:25French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes’ highly-rated midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is likely to cost around €100 million.
The 17-year-old is one of the hottest young property in European football and has been attracting interest from number of clubs including the likes of Real Madrid from Spain, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) from France and AC Milan from Italy.
As per the latest development, the French club have made it clear that they will not listen to offers of less than €100 million for their prized asset.
