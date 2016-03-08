Revealed: Rabiot's surprise choice for the future amid Tottenham and Barcelona talks

Adrien Rabiot's adventure at PSG is coming to an end. His future will certainly be far from Paris and Ligue 1. Many teams have expressed their interest in the young midfielder. A few weeks ago he seemed to be a step away from Barcelona, while in recent days Tottenham have made a move for the Frenchman, offering 23 million euros to Paris Saint-Germain for a January move.



Today, however, things seem to change once again. According to The Sun, Rabiot would have decided to refuse the transfer to London. The footballer would like to move to the Premier League but not to Tottenham, with Klopp's Liverpool being o top of the midfielder's wishlist.