Revealed, Raiola’s huge payment for his role in the de Ligt transfer to Juve

Mino Raiola is very good at what he does. The super-agent has a reputation for brokering the biggest deals in football and walking away with a large chunk of the cash. And true to form, according to La Stampa, the Italian born agent is set to land €11 million for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax to Juventus. It is an astonishing figure, that represents around 15% of the transfer fee for the young Dutch centre-back.



Raiola has garnered a reputation for always getting the best deals for his clients, and himslef. He achieved global recognition when he brokered the deal that took Pogba back to Manchester United from Juventus, when he took home around €25m of the €105m transfer fee. He also played a big role in the infamous Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal between Arsenal and Manchester United, in which, seemingly the agents and players were the only ones to profit from, with both clubs regretting the deals soon after it was struck.

