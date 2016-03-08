The legal case involving Inter Milan's supposedly illegal approach for Real Madrid's Luka Modric is now closed as FIFA believe that Inter have not done anything wrong in the given case.It is said that Modric was keen on a move to Inter this summer after he had informed Real Madrid of his desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. And while Inter had already held talks, Real Madrid declined to sell Modric at any cost.FIFA have now ruled that Inter Milan have done nothing wrong in the matter after Real Madrid had complained about the nerazzurri's illegal approach for the Croatian midfielder.Real Madrid had claimed that Inter had violated the Article 18 of the rule-book as they had approached the player without letting his club know before-hand.After holding preliminary investigations about the situation and after communication with all three parties, FIFA have confirmed that Inter Milan were not at fault and everything they did was legal.