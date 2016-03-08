Real Madrid will have a host of options to chose from in an attempt to replace Mateo Kovacic, who has now been loaned out to Premier League giants Chelsea.Kovacic was linked with moves to Juventus and Inter Milan this summer and had made desperate attempts to leave Real Madrid by staying away from the club's training.With the Croatian now loaned out to Chelsea, Real Madrid will look to replace him this summer and one of the top candidates is Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who agent is pushing him towards an exit door, with the club demanding a fee of about 100 million euros.Lazio's Sergey Milinkovic-Savic is also a target, with the biancocelesti also demanding a three figure fee for the Serbian.Spurs superstar Christian Eriksen and Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara are also potential targets, but Pjanic and Milinkovic-Savic are at the top of the list.