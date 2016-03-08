Revealed: Real Madrid's plan to lure Mbappe from PSG next summer
26 October at 21:00Florentino Perez has had Kylian Mbappe on his list of desired players for a long time now. He was very close to him in the summer of 2017, but in the end, the Frenchman chose to join PSG.
Despite this unsuccessful attempt, the Los Blancos have not forgotten Mbappe and will return to the window next summer. Of course, always under the premise of not entering into a conflict with the Parisians, a club with which Perez has an excellent relationship with and with which he does not want to enter into a conflict.
Nevertheless, the president has 300 million euros ready to sign the French superstar, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. One of the factors that Madrid has in favour is the presence of Zinedine Zidane, who is a great admirer of Mbappe and a compatriot.
In addition, the appeal of the Champions League that Real Madrid accumulates is another factor with which the club will 'play' to convince Mbappe.
The attacker has a contract with PSG until 2022 and so far he is refusing to renew, despite the offers that the French club is making (reportedly a contract of 37 million euros per season). However, Mbappe is not convinced by that amount of money and wants to win important titles, such as the Champions League, which has been an unreachable goal for the club so far.
In addition, the relationship between Mbappe and Tuchel does not seem to be the best. All of this could facilitate a future move of the Frech superstar to the Santiago Bernabeu. But for now, Real Madrid are just in the planning phase.
