Revealed: Real Madrid's plan to sign Man Utd star Paul Pogba
02 July at 09:45Paul Pogba's future seems to be hanging in the balance. Over the past year he has seemed to have been perpetually linked with a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus; two clubs eager on signing the talented French midfielder to their books.
Juventus were thought to have been Pogba's preferred choice of destination, having already played for the Bianconeri and therefore having friends within the club - as well as relishing the potential chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.
However, Real Madrid look the more likely destination, with Juventus focusing on other elements of their team to strengthen; notably the centre-back role with Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt joining the club.
According to what has been reported by AS, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and head coach Zinedine Zidane have planned their strategy to sign the Manchester United star, the club prepared to wait until the very end of the transfer market to make their move - in a similar way to how the club signed Ronaldo Nazario on the final day of the transfer market from Inter Milan in 2002.
