One Real Madrid star isn’t head over heels about the idea of Paul Pogba joining,

His name? Sergio Ramos, an influential figure in the Merengues locker room.

Florentino Perez is reportedly considering the Frenchman - who got involved in a heated altercation with Mark Noble in last night’s 0-0 draw with West Ham.

The Real president believes that Manchester United are ready to do business for the player who cost them €105 million in the summer of 2016, but Ramos isn’t so interested.

While the Spanish international doesn’t believe that Pogba isn’t talented, he is not convinced that the Frenchman, who has scored six times and made ten assists in Premier League action, is Real Madrid material.

This news comes as reports indicate that Ronaldo doesn’t want Neymar to join the club, because he would compete for star status.

He wants the Merengues to do everything possible to keep Toni Kroos instead.

Both Kroos and team-mate Luka Modric are believed to be looking for a move away this summer.