Revealed: Real Madrid star snubbed Tottenham and Barcelona
13 September at 18:45Real Madrid’s Spanish forward Marco Asensio has been in the headlines this week for his fantastic performances for the Spanish national team. The 22-year-old Real Madrid winger has been a target of a number of clubs this summer, with Liverpool at one point reportedly bidding for the starlet.
Now, according to what has been revealed by Spanish sport outlet Mundo Deportivo, back when Asensio played for Mallorca, before he moved to Madrid, both Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona scouted and made an offer for the player but he opted to remain.
Then, Florentino Perez and Real Madrid acted, signing for Los Blancos in December 2014 for a reported fee of €3.9million. Since then, Asensio has risen up through the ranks at Madrid and is now a first team player, with 17 caps for the Spanish national team. Asensio also featured for Spain in the World Cup in Russia yet were eliminated by the hosts in the first knockout round.
