Revealed: Real Madrid were NOT laughing at Liverpool emblem
04 June at 14:55Real Madrid players were not mocking Liverpool’s emblem, as revealed by ESPN footage.
The Anfield side were beaten 3-1 in the recent Champions League final by Real Madrid, and fans of the Merseysiders were outraged when pictures emerged online showing three Merengues (Luka Modric, Marcelo and Mateo Kovacic) laughing in the Anfield tunnel near the club’s emblem.
It turns out they were there on international duty for a friendly between Brazil and Croatia (which the Seleçao won 2-0), and were laughing because a fourth Galactico was coming towards them down the tunnel: Casemiro! You can see this below.
É POUCO CRAQUE? ⭐
Estrelas de Brasil e Croácia se encontram no túnel do Anfield Road, com resenha de quarteto ‘galático’. O amistoso acontece neste domingo, em Liverpool, às 11h (horário de Brasília) ⚽
