Revealed: Reason behind delay in Pedro’s departure from Fiorentina
01 January at 18:10Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are in the final process of evaluating whether it is ok for young striker Pedro to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Viola on a loan deal but the process of his departure has been halted.
As per the latest report, new Fiorentina coach is actually Pedro one final time before making a decision regarding his future which is why there is a delay in the decision making.
