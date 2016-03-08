Revealed: Reason for Ronaldo's celebration against Morocco

It has been revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration against Morocco yesterday was aimed at Lionel Messi.



Ronaldo scored the fourth goal of his World Cup campaign for Portugal in the country's second game of the tournament. Ronaldo's fourth minute striker helped Fernando Santos' side pick up a 1-0 win over Morocco and helped them all but ensure a spot in the knockout rounds of the competition.



It is said that Ronaldo's celebration against the African country was aimed at Lionel Messi and claims that he is the GOAT- Greatest of all time.



Ronaldo rubbed his goatee beard after scoring from a diving header and it was an indication of the fact that he too is a GOAT,with the term now being associated with Messi for his performances.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)