Revealed: Roma’s plan to sign Emery’s Arsenal priority target
22 July at 15:30Roma have recently sold start goalkeeper Alisson to the Reds of Liverpool for a record fee (€75 million) and with that money are looking to further reinforce the squad ahead of the 2018-19 season and another season of Champions League play.
According to Sky Sports, Rome has virtually won the fight for Brazilian winger Malcom and are also closing in on the Swedish goalkeeper Olsen, with whom he has already found the agreement and only the agreement between the clubs is missing, with Copenhagen asking for 6 million more than the offer of Rome.
Moreover, Monchi would like to give Di Francesco a central midfielder; the dream remains N'Zonzi. If Roma are able to secure the talents of the 29-year-old Frenchman, the first suspect to leave the Giallorossi team would be Maxime Gonalons.
N’Zonzi has been at Sevilla since 2015 after joining from Premier League side Stoke City.
