Revealed: Roma's strategy to keep star defender amid Juve and Man Utd rumours

AS Roma's Greek defender, Kostas Manolas, is considered by man to be one of Serie A's top defenders; proving to be a constant threat with his tackling ability and somewhat blistering pace. Manolas has been, therefore, a target of some other clubs for a while now; the likes of Manchester United and Juventus leading the race which involves Chelsea and Bayern Munich too.According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Roma have devised a strategy to keep hold of their star Greek defender. The reports suggest that Roma will offer Manolas an improved contract; the defender's annual wage to rise from €3m to €5m - as well as his €36m release clause being either removed altogether or raised to a more modest figure of €50m.If Roma do not manage to successful tie Manolas down to a new deal, his release clause becomes problematic and allows any one of the clubs interested to get over the hard part of having a bid accepted; leaving them just to negotiate with the man himself before a deal is made official.

@snhw_