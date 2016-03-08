Revealed: Roma's strategy to keep star defender amid Juve and Man Utd rumours
16 February at 10:45AS Roma's Greek defender, Kostas Manolas, is considered by man to be one of Serie A's top defenders; proving to be a constant threat with his tackling ability and somewhat blistering pace. Manolas has been, therefore, a target of some other clubs for a while now; the likes of Manchester United and Juventus leading the race which involves Chelsea and Bayern Munich too.
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Roma have devised a strategy to keep hold of their star Greek defender. The reports suggest that Roma will offer Manolas an improved contract; the defender's annual wage to rise from €3m to €5m - as well as his €36m release clause being either removed altogether or raised to a more modest figure of €50m.
If Roma do not manage to successful tie Manolas down to a new deal, his release clause becomes problematic and allows any one of the clubs interested to get over the hard part of having a bid accepted; leaving them just to negotiate with the man himself before a deal is made official.
@snhw_
