Revealed: Roma saved by Dzeko amid racist choirs

As revealed by the sporting judge's verdict, Dzeko's actions saved the Giallorossi from a tougher penalty, as he urged the spectators to cover the choirs with applauds and standing ovations. However, Roma will still have to pay a €30K fine.

Edin Dzeko saves Roma. In the clash with Napoli at the Olimpico, the home fans decided to go after the Neopolitan fans with choirs of territorial discrimination. As a result of this, the game was temporarily halted by the referee.