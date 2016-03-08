Serie A giants Juventus will hand a start to blockbuster summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo against Chievo, with six other players also confirmed to be starting.The Old Lady will travel to the Stadio Bentegodi later today to lock horns with Chievo Verona in their Serie A opener. We can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Juventus today.Along with the Portuguese star, fellow summer signing Leonardo Bonucci will also start. Another summer signing- Joao Cancelo will also start. Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini and Wojciech Szcsesny will also start, along with Miralem Pjanic.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)