Revealed: Ronaldo could have joined Napoli
15 July at 10:30New Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly have joined Napoli, who had made an offer to sign him.
Corriere dello Sport and La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Napoli had attempted to sign Ronaldo before the Portuguese forward had sealed a move to the bianconeri and Napoli had considered making an offer of about 350 million euros for Ronaldo.
Jorge Mendes and Napoli President Aurelio di Laurentiis have an excellent relationship and they had help talks about Ronaldo possibly joining Napoli and the partenopei had weighed up pros and cons of a possible deal.
The Naples based side decided against making a move as while they could have arranged for the funds for a move, it could have had disastarous implications on the club's finances in the future.
Edinson Cavani and Karim Benzema are currently Napoli's striker targets this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
