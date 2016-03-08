Revealed: Ronaldo didn't insult Sarri; what he really said

According to Tuttosport, referring to Portuguese media, the experts in lip-reading, phonetics and verbal interpretation have been contacted. In the end, they all agreed that Ronaldo said 'Porra caralho', which more or less translates to 'What the fuck!'.

During the game between Juventus and AC Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off at the start of the second half, which certainly made the Portuguese striker angry. However, unlike what yesterday's reports suggested, he didn't insult Sarri on his way out.