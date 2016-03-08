Revealed: Ronaldo wants long-time Man Utd target at Juve
15 September at 13:45According to the latest reports from Spanish outlet Don Balon, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to bring one of his former Real Madrid teammates to Juventus and it isn’t Marcelo, despite continued interest from the Old Lady in the Brazilian left-back.
Don Balon report that Toni Kroos, Madrid’s German midfielder, could be in the crosshairs of Juventus after Ronaldo’s recommendation, as the team look to bolster their squad further next summer. Juventus’ summer activity was largely restricted due to the two early, large transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo to the club, leaving little room for more signings without first selling.
Kroos, 28, joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014 for a reported fee of between €24million and €30million. Since then, he has played nearly 200 times for Los Blancos and is the first German play ever to win four Champions League titles, once with Bayern and three times with Madrid.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments